Dominion Brothers out to defend title

Dominion Brothers after winning the Youth title at last years McDonalds Fiji Coral Coast 7s

Dominion Brothers will be out to defend their Youth title at this years McDonalds Fiji Coral Coast 7s that will be held next week.

They are in the same pool as Tuva, Pacific Nomads and Nauru Rugby in pool A.

Bilo Bar CLub Aflame Brothers will be in pool B alongside Tubarua, McDonalds Saunaka and Sunnybank Dragons.

Pool C consists of U18 Japan SDS, Village Boys, Star Hospitaltiy Pacific Mana Academy and Navala Rugby Youth.

Southland Broncos, Sacramento Kaji, Sausauvou Taveuni and Noi Nabua Stallions will make up pool D.

The Women’s team have three different pools.

New Zealand Women’s Development team are in pool A with Drua Women’s 7s, Tagimoucia Ranadi and Bilo Bar Club Aflame Sisters.

Pool B includes Mount Masada, Tuva Women, Ezers and Lava City Savusavu.

Seahawks, Pacific Nomads Women, Bluegas Lilian Amazons and Kadavu Women make up Pool C.

The 14th edition of the Coral Coast 7s starts next Thursday to Saturday at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka.

You can catch the LIVE and EXCLUSIVE action on FBC Sports.