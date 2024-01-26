Davids stepping up for Springboks 7s

Selvyn Davids [Source: World Rugby]

Springboks 7s playmaker Selvyn Davids has stepped up in a South African team that is blooding a host of new talent.

The skipper was pivotal to their Dubai success, named Player of the Final and in the Dream Team as he powered them to victory.

With fellow star Rosko Specman out for the Perth 7s which starts today, the 29-year-old needs to step up if they want to avoid another quarter-final exit.

Article continues after advertisement

Meanwhile, you can watch all the Fiji Airways men’s and women’s 7s sides pool matches live on FBC TV.

Our Fijiana meets Brazil at 4pm today then Spain at 8:47pm.

Their last pool game is against France tomorrow at 2:22pm.

The men’s side faces Samoa in their opener at 6:38pm today before battling France at 11:31pm.

Tomorrow, they’ll take on New Zealand at 5:25pm.

The finals will be played on Sunday.