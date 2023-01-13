Aussie captain shines in close win

An individual brilliance by Australia Schoolboys captain Aden Ekanayake sent his team to the quarter-final of the McDonald’s Coral Coast 7s youth division.

Ekanayake scored at the crucial moment seeing Australia overcome AJ Pallets Ba River 19-15.

The result means Australia Schoolboys tops Pool C while Ba River who has also booked a place in the quarters, finishes second.

Ba river scored two back-to-back tries to lead 10-0 but the visitors answered back before halftime to leave the scores at 10-7.

The Aussies struck quickly in the second half with a converted try but Ba re-claimed the lead three minutes from time with an unconverted try.

With possession and patience, Australia tossed the ball around until the captain spotted space, executed a chip and chase, and dotted down the winner.

In other results, Vueti Cakau fell 28-5 to Fiji U20, PSM Flame Brothers defeated Coastal Cuvu Blues 15-0, Japan U18 nailed SRS Nukuvura 31-0, Mamaqa Grassroots bagged its second win with a 17-12 victory over Blessed Provision Natabua Beez and NNN Tubarua Youth beat First Light Taveuni 19-5.

In the women’s division, Navosa claimed its first win edging Stop Violence against Women and Children Police 7-5, Tabusoro Angels made it three from three with a close 14-12 win over Ram Sami Army while LV Stingrays and Savusavu women settled for a 7-all draw.

Matches continue at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka and you can watch them live on FBC Sports HD Channel.