Seruvakula happy with U20 squad

Fiji Under-20 coach Senirusi Seruvakula has no complaints about his team, stating that they have been meeting expectations and giving their all in training.

With selection for the Super 20s competition still pending, the players remain focused and determined.

Seruvakula has observed significant improvements in both skill and fitness levels since the start of their preparations and is quite impressed with the team’s progress.

He adds that the players’ efforts are clearly evident, as they work hard to tick every box in the hopes of securing a game-day spot.

A lot of improvement from the boys regarding skill level and how they understand our system because there’s a lot of learning here. It’s different from school boys and secondary school so we are treating them the way the Flying Fijians are training so that means a lot of learning and in the night we do training again.

The two-time Flying Fijians understudy coach says training also takes place at 9pm for players who need to shed some weight.

He adds that the players have cooperated well in these after-hours sessions, demonstrating their hunger and commitment to securing a spot in the squad.

The Sportsworld Fiji U20 team has two solid weeks of training ahead before departing for the Super 20s competition in New Zealand, which runs from the 15th to the 22nd of next month.