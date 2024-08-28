Schoolboys trials next week

Fiji Secondary Schools Rugby Union vice president Savenaca Muamua has confirmed that a trial will be held next Wednesday to select players for the national under 18 team.

However, Muamua says that FSSRU is still yet to meet with the Fiji Rugby Union, to seek their endorsement for the team.

Despite this, the dates for the Tests matches against the Australian Schoolboys team has been confirmed.

“We can tell you now the trials will be next week, on Wednesday, where all the under-18, selected under-18 players are going to come together for the trials in Suva. For the two test matches, one is on the 27th of September and one is on the 1st of October.”

Muamua adds they’ve been able to select the best players for the trials from the Vodafone Deans competition.

He also says the FSSRU board had a meeting yesterday to discuss the particulars of selecting the team, along with the team management and coaches.