Late try secures win for Bucalevu

Bucalevu Secondary School students celebrate after defeating Lomary Secondary School

A try in the dying minutes was all it took for Bucalevu Secondary School to secure a spot in the Weet-Bix Raluve Championship semi-final after defeating Lomary Secondary School 15-12 in the national quarter-finals.

The team was trailing 10-12 with just five minutes left in the match when their fullback intercepted a Lomary pass and ran over 70 meters to score.

Head coach Alipate Ravulo dedicated their win to the Under-17 boys’ team, who were disqualified from the Vodafone Deans Trophy national quarter-finals.

“I think this is a massive effort from them and we have heard that Lomary is the reigning champions from the Southern Zone and we have come in as underdogs and we are so thankful we executed well today.”



Action from the Bucalevu Secondary School and Lomary Secondary School

Bucalevu Secondary has now booked a spot in the semifinals and will be one of the teams to watch next weekend.

In another match, Niusawa Methodist High School’s Under-16 team made a strong statement in their Vodafone Raluve Trophy quarterfinal match against Naitasiri Secondary School, beating them 27-0. Niusawa started the game strong, scoring two tries in the first half.

Their defense was solid, keeping Naitasiri pinned in their 22 throughout the match.

Three more tries in the second half secured their place in the Weet-Bix Raluve semi-finals next week.

Meanwhile, the Raluve quarterfinals is LIVE on FBC Sports.