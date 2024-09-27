Basics key for Fiji Schoolboys

[Source: Fiji Rugby / Facebook]

Getting the basics right will be key for the Fiji Schoolboys rugby side ahead of their first match against the Australia Schoolboys tomorrow.

There are 15 Queen Victoria School players who won the Deans in the squad and one of them believes execution is something they’ll need to master.

Hooker Waisake Vakacere says it’ll come down to who nails their set pieces, if not, it’ll be a long 80 minutes for either side.

“The boys are preparing well for the game and we know some key factors that Australia will give and that is the piece move so the boys are targeting that against Australia on Saturday”

Vakacere knows this is a step up from the Deans and is something many of them will experience for the first time.

Putting together a team in a few weeks is challenging but coach Peniona Ranitu is confident the youngsters can deliver in these two games.

The first game between Fiji U18 and Australia kicks off at 6pm tomorrow and you can watch it live on FBC Sports.