Not the best performance says Nayacalevu

Fiji Water Flying Fijians captain Waisea Nayacalevu against Georgia [Source: Rugby World Cup]

Fiji Water Flying Fijians captain Waisea Nayacalevu expresses disappointment in their performance, recognizing they fell short of their full potential.

Despite their familiarity with Georgia’s style of play from previous encounters, Nayacalevu acknowledges that it wasn’t their day.

He admits to several mistakes but emphasizes the team’s determination to move forward and focus on the next challenge.

“I’ll be honest with you all, today we did not perform to the best of our ability and credit to Georgia, and they came in hard.”

Nayacalevu says he has reminded the players to fight until the end as they prepare for another tough battle against Portugal.

Their final pool match is next Monday at 7am.