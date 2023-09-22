Jones accepts Wallabies job is on the line in Wales showdown

Australia coach Eddie Jones [Source: Reuters]

Australia coach Eddie Jones accepts that his job will be on the line if the Wallabies lose to Wales on Sunday and crash out of the World Cup at the pool stage for the first time.

A first loss to Fiji in nearly seven decades last week has left Australia’s campaign on life support heading into the Pool C match at OL stadium. Jones’s record in his second stint as coach stands at one win from seven tests.

“I can’t apologise any more guys. I’m really sorry we haven’t had better results,” Jones told reporters after naming his team on Friday.

“But we’re trying to create a team that creates dreams for Australian Rugby. We’re not trying to be a mediocre team, right? We want to be a really good team and to be a really good team there’s some pain and there’s some failure involved.

“At the end of the World Cup, there’s going to be a review,” he added. “And given the results we’ve had, then maybe Australian Rugby doesn’t want to keep me. That’s the reality of the job I live in.”

Jones made three changes to his starting team, including dropping flyhalf Carter Gordon and openside flanker Fraser McReight to the bench.

“Just feel we needed to properly freshen up the team,” Jones said. “Carter’s had an opportunity, struggled a bit against Fiji and I thought that it’s best for him to finish the game for us.”

Tate McDermott returns at scrumhalf after missing the loss to Fiji with concussion and will link up with Ben Donaldson, who moves forward from fullback, in a new halves combination.