France 'extremely concerned' asuffers possible jaw fracture

Captain Antoine Dupont. [Source: Reuters]

France were sweating on the condition of captain Antoine Dupont after the mercurial scrumhalf suffered a suspected jaw fracture during the hosts’ record 96-0 victory against Namibia at the Rugby World Cup on

Dupont sustained the injury in the 46th minutes in a head-to-head clash with Johan Deysel, whose initial yellow card was upgraded to a red.

The 26-year-old, voted best player in the world in 2021 and at the last two Six Nations, had his cheekbone iced before he walked off the field holding his jaw.

He then left the Stade de Marseille to undergo medical assessments.

France were already without their number one flyhalf Romain Ntamack for the World Cup after the Toulouse player suffered a knee injury in a warm-up test last month.

France next face Italy in Pool A on Oct. 6.

Les Bleus were leading 54-0 at halftime and Dupont could have been put on ice but Galthie defended his choice to keep him on the pitch.

Dupont and almost all the usual starters had been rested for France’s second game, which they won 27-12 against Uruguay.

He reverted to his ‘premium’ team for Thursday’s game and the side delivered, scoring 14 tries as they routed the opposition.

Winger Damian Penaud touched down three times, becoming the first French player with at last a try in six consecutive tests.