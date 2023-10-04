Flying Fijians qualify for 2027 RWC

The Fiji Water Flying Fijians have secured their place at the 2027 Rugby World Cup in Australia. [Source: Fiji Rugby/Facebook]

Our side has automatically qualified with Wales and Australia from pool C.

This is after Georgia and Portugal failed to qualify for the quarter-finals and can’t gain automatic qualification for 2027 as they are on three and two points respectively with one game to play in pool C.

Wales have already reached the 2023 quarter-finals and the other place will be secured by either Australia or Fiji after the final round of pool play this weekend.

The top three teams from each group automatically qualifies for the next World Cup.

Fiji will face Portugal in their last pool match on Monday and head coach Simon Raiwalui says another mammoth task awaits.

He adds Portugal have some good players as they stepped up against Australia.

“They play a very good brand of rugby and they’ve showed that at this World Cup, they’ve got a very exciting back three and their forwards are really coming into the round as well, as we saw in the Wallabies game they put pressure on the Wallabies at scrum time, put pressure on the defensive lineout as well, we’re expecting a really good match.”

Raiwalui will name his team to play Portugal on Friday.