Drua gets credit from Jones

Eddie Jones, Wallabies Head Coach.

Wallabies Head Coach, Eddie Jones has credited the Drua players for the progression of the Fiji Water Flying Fijians team in this year’s Rugby World Cup.

He says it is an advantage for Fiji as they are young and energetic.

Jones adds the Drua players bring with them a lot of skills and experience as they have been playing high-level competition.

“The value of the Drua is bringing this player like the hooker that comes in the second –half, his a colleague player and he has become a colleague player through training full time with the Drua and playing the Drua at the high level .”

Jones says if Fiji rugby continues to grow like this than there isn’t any reason for the Flying Fijian to compete in the Rugby Championship.

Meanwhile, Fijian-born Samu Kerevi says their discipline wasn’t good enough during in their game against Flying Fijians this morning.

He also adds they need to improve their breakdown before their next encounter against Wales.