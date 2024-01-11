Young Serevi welcomes Rauluni’s appointment

Asinate Serevi

Former Vodafone Fijiana 15’s forward Asinate Serevi has welcomed the appointment of her uncle, Mosese Rauluni as the new coach for the national side as well as the Rooster Chicken Fijian Drua women’s side.

Serevi, who is the daughter of sevens icon Waisale Serevi says Rauluni will bring a different edge to the two teams and the players are looking forward to the season ahead.

“We’re excited, obviously he is family to me but as a family and as a coach, we know where to draw the line and we’ve had him as a coach for World Cup as well. So we’ve worked with him before and he knows the game well.”

FBC Sports caught up with Serevi today at the Fiji Rugby Union High-Performance Gym in Suva, where she and several other players are training, vying for a spot in the Fijian Drua women’s side for the 2024 Super W season.

The 28-year-old adds she is excited to see where the franchise ends up this season under Rauluni’s guidance.

Meanwhile, Rauluni will name a 33-member Fijian Drua Women’s squad next Monday, which will be training at the franchise base in Nadi.