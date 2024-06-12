We're going in to win says Rauluni

[Source: Fiji Rugby/ Facebook]

Fijiana 15’s coach Moses Rauluni says all they want is a win when they face Japan in their first home Test on Friday evening at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

The team is aware of the strength the Japanese side possesses when it comes to the playing field.

Rauluni says the Vodafone Fijiana side are using these Tests to improve their world rankings.

Article continues after advertisement

“Obviously yes, our aim is to win this competition and creep up the rankings and you know the rankings will speak for itself after we do the processes. With the processes we will go up the rankings so we have to take one game at a time and be really sharp with everything we do.”

Rauluni adds he has thoroughly studied the opposing team noting their discipline in maintaining fitness and their impressive work rate.

He also acknowledges that 11th-ranked Japan is expected to bring their A-game when they face off in the first test on Friday.

The Fijiana will host Japan at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva on Friday at 6pm.

You can watch it LIVE on FBC Sports.