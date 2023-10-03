We'll take Eddie's credit card after game: Harris

[Source: Fiji Rugby/ Facebook]

Fiji Water Flying Fijians coach Brad Harris has responded to Wallabies coach Eddie Jones comments at the post match press conference on Sunday about buying some kava for the national side.

Following Australia’s 34-14 win over Portugal, Jones was asked what he’ll do between then and Monday when Fiji takes on the Portuguese in their last match knowing if the South Europeans deny the Fijians a win or bonus point loss, the Wallabies will make the last eight of the Rugby World Cup.

Jones says he was thinking of giving Marika Koroibete and Suliasi Vunivalu his credit card and getting them to go to the Flying Fijians camp with some kava and hope it can work for the Wallabies.

When questioned by FBC Sports at a press conference this morning, Flying Fijians assistant coach Brad Harris says they’d love to have the Wallabies coach’s credit card.

“Look we’ll take Eddie’s credit card after we beat Portugal, you can pass the message back to Eddie, we’ll take his credit card to buy some kava for the team function.”

Meanwhile, Eddie Jones also says they’ve done all they can, they can’t control the result so he’s not going to spend too much time worrying about it.

He adds they’ve had their go at the World Cup and accept their position and if they get another chance so be it, but if it doesn’t then they’ll have only got to look at themselves.

Fiji plays Portugal in Toulouse on Monday at 7am.