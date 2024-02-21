We can do it before Olympics:Bolaca

[File Photo]

The Fiji Airways Men’s 7s side may have been without a title in 17 tournaments but that can change before the Olympics.

This is the view of Olympic gold medalist Napolioni Bolaca ahead of the Vancouver 7s this weekend.

Coach Ben Gollings has named Bolaca as team captain for this World Series leg.

Bolaca who is back after almost two years is asking fans to keep the faith.

‘To all our diehard fans who always follow the Fiji 7s side, we may have fallen short in the last 17 tournaments and haven’t won anything, but we truly believe that we can win a title before the Olympic Games in France’

The Fiji 7s side takes on Spain in their first pool match at 11.20 am on Saturday then Canada at 4:24 pm before facing Argentina at 10:33 am on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the Fijiana meet USA at 7:30 am and Australia at 12:46 pm on Saturday.

Their final group game is at 6:15 am on Sunday against Japan.

You can watch all the Fiji and Fijiana 7s pool games on FBC TV.