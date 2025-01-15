Vital governance reforms for FRU

Fiji Rakavi Football Union Limited will now have a clear vision moving forward after the FRU Board and Trustees have ironed out and clarified the powers and duties they’ll work with.

This was possible after a recent Board meeting to clear up some grey areas of their jurisdiction.

Strengthening the foundation of Fiji Rugby through vital governance reforms aimed at ensuring long-term success both on and off the field were recently discussed.

Article continues after advertisement

FRU Board Chair, John Sanday, says they’ll be able to reveal more soon.

Now that it’s been identified and clarified we are in a much better position to work and I think you’ll start to see the effects on the results of that decision or clarity in the coming weeks when you hear the announcements, and progress on some of the work we do or will be doing.

Key highlights from the workshop two days ago include the establishment of subcommittees to enhance decision-making, formalization of asset transfers from the old FRU Trust to FRFU Ltd, commitment to ensuring two female directors on the Board and the formation of a Constitution Review Committee to address governance improvements.

Board Chair John Sanday emphasized the importance of this reform journey, saying, they are building a legacy that future generations will benefit from.