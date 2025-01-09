Tourney to help Kadavu prep for Marama Championship

The Kadavu Women’s 7s side will be using the upcoming McDonald’s Coral Coast 7s competition and other major upcoming tournaments later this year.

Team manager Josevata Rove says all competition the side will be taking part in is just preparation for a bigger goal, the Marama Championship.

He adds that their 7s side makes up mostly of players from their 15s side, that gained qualification into the Championship after winning the Royal Tea Ranadi Cup last year.

The side started their training for the tournament early this week, where they have been focusing on their fitness and endurance.

“This tournament is going to help us with our preparation. Our focus is on the Marama Championship later this year.”

Going up against overseas-based teams in the Coral Coast 7s will push Rove’s players to their limits, and he is excited to see the girls run onto the field next week.

The Coral Coast 7s will be held at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka next week from Thursday to Saturday.

You can watch all the action live on FBC Sports.