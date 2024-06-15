Teamwork key to Namosi women’s victory

[Source: Fiji Rugby/Facebook]

Teamwork secured the Namosi women’s senior team a victory over Yasawa in the ANZ Marama Cup semi-final yesterday.

Team Manager Etonia Taivoce says the players worked cohesively and gave their all in the match.

Despite pressure from Yasawa, Taivoce believe Namosi stood their ground and delivered the expected result.

Namosi will now prepare for the final against Suva next week.

Meanwhile, in the Skipper Cup competition today, Suva is currently playing Nadi in the men’s semi-final, while Naitasiri will clash with Nadroga at 3pm.

