Rugby

Stronger and closer says Ikanivere

Akuila Cama Deputy News Manager [email protected]

July 26, 2023 12:53 pm

Camaraderie within the Fiji Water Flying Fijians squad has become stronger after three weeks of camp.

Hooker Tevita Ikanivere says despite coming from different professional clubs around the globe, the players have forged a close bond.

Ikanivere says week-long camp in Welagi village, Taveuni laid the platform for the team.

He says they have grown as a team but they can be still be better.

“The three weeks has been tough but it’s been fun getting to grow with the whole squad, most people came from different places, some of us are just playing here in Fiji and Europe, Japan so it was good the first week was in Taveuni, I think that really brought the squad together, camping together in a hall I think the team has got closer and stronger because of it.”

Ikanivere adds they have reviewed the game over the weekend against Tonga and have identified areas that need improvement.

The Flying Fijians face Manu Samoa at 2pm on Saturday in the Punjas Pacific Battle.

