Stallions beaming with confidence

Cambridge Farms Nadroga is beaming with confidence as it prepares for the third Inkk Farebrother Trophy Challenge at Sigatoka’s Lawaqa Park.

The Stallions defeated Namosi and Naitasiri in the first and second challenges, heading into Saturday with a lot of belief that they can come out on top once again at Rugby Town.

This will be easier said than done as they have a tough Suva outfit raring to muscle the coveted trophy away from them.

Article continues after advertisement

Flanker Manueli Ratuniyarawa says they have to polish a few areas.

“Just polish out set-piece moves, maintain possession as there were some knock-ons, and constantly put pressure on the opposition.”

Nadroga and Suva last met in round one of the Skipper Cup where the Capital side emerged victorious at Bidesi Park with a scoreline of 31-17.

The match will kick-off at 3 p.m. but before that, Lautoka battles Rewa at 1 p.m. for the Vanua Cup challenge.

Meanwhile, an FRU team will also be at the venue collecting donations in support of the Fiji Water Flying Fijians Cardio Challenge for WOWS Kids Fiji.