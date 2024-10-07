Spain next for Fijiana XV

Drenna Falaniko of Samoa is tackled by Repeka Adi Tove of Fiji during the WXV 3 2024 match between Fiji and Samoa [Source: WXV3]

The Fijiana 15s are in for another bruising encounter this weekend in the WXV3 tournament in Dubai.

After losing 45-17 to Samoa yesterday, the Fijiana will face group leaders Spain who defeated the Netherlands 20-nil in their latest match.

The Spaniards were unable to get the try bonus point against Netherlands yesterday but will head into their final match with Fiji in a great position to seal both the WXV 3 title and their place at the Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025.

Article continues after advertisement

Fijiana coach Moses Rauluni says Spain will just be like Samoa.

“Very tough side (Spain), you know every opportunity at this WXV has been very tough and we have to look at ourselves before we move onto to Spain.”

The Vodafone Fijiana 15s take on Spain at 4:30am on Sunday.