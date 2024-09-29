South Africa claims Rugby Championship title

[Source: BBC]

South Africa secured the Rugby Championship title with a convincing 48-7 victory over Argentina in Mbombela.

Full-back Aphelele Fassi and flanker Pieter-Steph du Toit each scored two tries as the Springboks capitalized on Argentina’s ill-discipline, with flanker Pablo Matera receiving a red card and the Carreras brothers both being sin-binned.

Cheslin Kolbe, Malcolm Marx, and Jesse Kriel also crossed the try line for the Springboks, while scrum-half Jaden Hendrikse kicked two conversions and a penalty.

Fly-half Tomas Albornoz scored all of Argentina’s points, converting his own try.

South Africa finished the competition with 24 points, ahead of New Zealand, Argentina, and Australia.