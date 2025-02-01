Sivoki and unknown Wailevu upset Tabadamu

Former national football rep, Kolinio Sivoki, helped his Wailevu side beat hosts and domestic 7s giants Tabadamu at their own tournament in Thompson Park today.

Wailevu beat Tabadamu 7-5 in their first pool match.

Tabadamu had the services of seasoned campaigners like Menausi Qiodravu, Luke Lutunavanua and Netani Nadavo.

Sivoki came in the second half and fire up Wailevu, a team from Namosi which was formed by another former Fiji soccer rep, Valerio Nawatu.

When asked by FBC Sports Sivoki says he normally plays club rugby on Saturday and soccer on Sunday.

He also says on Sunday he’ll run out for Navua against Nadroga in the opening round of the National Football League.