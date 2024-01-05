Serevi hints interest in 15s role

Waisele Serevi cheering on the Flying Fijians during last year's World Cup in France [Source: Rugby World Cup]

Fiji 7s legend Waisale Serevi has expressed his interest in assisting our national 15s teams.

Serevi was famously documented cheering on the Flying Fijians during last year’s World Cup in France, watching three of Fiji’s pool matches, the quarter-finals, semi-finals, and the final.

In an exclusive interview with FBC Sports, the sevens maestro says he hopes to contribute to either the Fijian Drua women or the Flying Fijians at some point in the near future.

Article continues after advertisement

“I want to do something new, maybe! Because the 7s have enough good people looking after them. Maybe it’s time for me to jump to the Fijian Drua to go and try and help them or the Flying Fijians. I would love to do that one day.”

He adds that he eagerly anticipates the day when he can assist the teams, and he’s actively seeking new opportunities to contribute.

Serevi also sends his best wishes to the upcoming coaches of the Fijiana Drua and Flying Fijians.

Applications for the Flying Fijians coach position will close on the 12th of this month, while the Fijian Drua Head Coach position closed on the 18th of last month.