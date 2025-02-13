Saumaisue in line for debut

[ Judah Saumaisue ]

Former Fiji Under 20 and Fijian Drua Under 20 player Judah Saumaisue is in line for a potential debut when the ACT Brumbies faces the Fijian Drua this Saturday.

Saumaisue who played for the Drua and the national u20 side in 2023 has been named on the bench for the Brumbies.

The 20 year old was signed by Melbourne Rebels last season but never featured in any match.

After an impressive performance for the Stephen Larkham coached side in preseason, he has been named in the matchday 23 side for round 1 of the Shop and Save Super Rugby season.

The ACT Brumbies will face the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua this Saturday at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva and you can watch live on FBC Sports.

