Robanakadavu sets sights on second season

Tiana Robanakadavu

At just 19 years old, Tiana Robanakadavu is already making waves in professional rugby.

Now in her second season with the Fijian Drua, the young prop is determined to build on her promising debut year and take her game to new heights.

Reflecting on her transition into the professional setup, Robanakadavu described her first season as a steep learning curve but is confident that this year will be even better.

“Last year felt like a shock, but this year we’ve really prepared ourselves, and I think it’s going to be a successful journey.”

The Kadavu lass is focusing on consistent performances and has set clear goals for herself this season.

She aims to secure a spot in the match day 23 for every game and potentially push for a place in next year’s World Cup for the national side.

Beyond her personal ambitions, Robanakadavu praised the team’s culture and the seamless integration of new players into the squad.

With the support of her family and the backing of the Drua organization, Robanakadavu is proving that age is no barrier to success.

As she continues to grow in confidence and ability, all eyes will be on her to see what she can achieve this season.