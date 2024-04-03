Rauluni makes three changes to lineup

Three Rooster Chicken Fijian Drua Women players are set to make their first start in the Super W competition this weekend against the Brumbies.

Salanieta Nabuli, Setaita Railumu and Jennifer Ravutia have been named in the starting lineup on the run-on team.

The front row will see Nabuli at loosehead prop with Keleni Marawa taking up the hooker position.

Vika Matarugu retains her position at tighthead prop while Asinate Serevi will be making her second appearance this season partnering with Jade Coates in the second row.

In the back row, Nunia Daunimoala will pack down at blindside flanker position with Sulita Waisega at openside.

Skipper, Karalaini Naisewa will don the number eight jersey.

Coach Mosese Rauluni has opted for a new pairing of Setaita Railumu and Jennifer Ravutia and halfback and flyhalf respectively.

Atelaite Buna and Merewairita Neivosa are on the wings, alongside the experienced midfield pairing of Merewai Cumu and Vani Arei.

Luisa Tisolo completes the 23-member squad at fullback.

The impacts players named are Jordyn Tihore, Loraini Senivutu, Tiana Robanakadavu, Mereoni Nakesa, Teresia Tinanivalu, Evivi Senikarivi, Salanieta Kinita, Litiana Lawedrau.

The Fijian Drua Women will take on the Brumbies at 6.05pm on Saturday and you can watch it LIVE on the FBC Sports HD channel.