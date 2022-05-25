Ratave promised coaches he'll be top tryscorer

Fijian Drua winger Onisi Ratave.

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua winger Onisi Ratave made a promise to his coaches before the Super Rugby Pacific season started and he’s on his way to keeping that promise.

In an exclusive interview with FBC Sports, Ratave revealed he was asked by the coaches at the base camp in

Lennox Head, Australia on what he was planning to achieve this season.

The Naqararani, Noco man from Rewa simply told them that he’ll be the top tryscorer for the side.

With their last game just days away, Ratave has so far scored six tries and he says he wants to add another on Saturday.

Article continues after advertisement

“I promised them back them that I’ll be the top tryscorer for the Fijian Drua, for me whenever I play I always make an effort or will try to score because if I don’t, I won’t be satisfied and it doesn’t feel right”

Ratave is expected to come off the bench against the Chiefs on Saturday at Churchill Park in Lautoka.

The game kicks off at 3pm and you can watch it LIVE on FBC Sports channel on the Walesi platform.