Qaqagone secures Japan scholarship

Lusiana Qaqagone

Naitasiri Secondary School Rugby League player Lusiana Qaqagone has been offered a chance to study and play in Japan for three years.

Her love for the sport began at her local school and in events like the Pherrus Schoolgirl’s Trophy Fiji Secondary School, where she represented the Naitasiri Warriors this year.

The year-11 student says she sees this opportunity as a way to represent women in sports and hopes it opens doors for others in the future.

Naitasiri Warriors Schoolgirls will play against Nuku Rabbitohs tomorrow at Sila Central High School Ground in Nausori to try and qualify into the Nationals Quarter Finals in Week 11.