Puletua is Oceania Rugby new GM

Oceania Rugby has today announced the appointment of Frank Puletua as its new General Manager following a global search and unanimous endorsement from the Board.

Puletua spent g over 10 years at the National Rugby League or NRL, most recently as the GM International Strategy & NRL Awards since May 2018.

He has a deep understanding of sport and an appreciation of rugby as a global game having played in his youth.

A commercially-minded executive who has led the development and delivery of several successful programs, events and initiatives for the NRL.

He’s also worked closely with the International Rugby League Federation and ASIA Pacific Rugby League Confederation on reforms for improved governance and operational standards across member nations.

Puletua will join Oceania Rugby from 1st February 2023.