One at a time for Fijiana XV

[Source: Fiji Rugby/Facebook]

The Vodafone Fijiana XV understand the critical importance of the ongoing Oceania Rugby Championship, which serves as a qualifier for the Women’s Rugby World Cup in England next year.

Captain Karalaini Naisewa, reflecting on their 48-3 victory over Tonga on Friday, emphasized the need for continued improvement.

Naisewa stressed that the team must elevate their performance and come out stronger as they prepare for their next clash.

“We have to take it one game at a time, we will try to win this competition to qualify for the World Cup, so we’re treating every game as a final, so first thing is first, we need to tackle Oceania and then we will focus on our Test matches and then World XV later.”

She highlighted the necessity of maintaining focus on their ultimate goal, urging the team to take it one match at a time, recognizing the intense concentration required to succeed.

The Fijiana will take on Papua New Guinea in their second match on Wednesday at 7:30pm.

You can watch it LIVE on FBC Sports.