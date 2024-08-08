Off-season training boosts Votualevu

Votualevu College Under 16 team

Votualevu College Under 16 team manager Walesi Buadromo credits their progress in the Raluve competition to a few players who have benefited from off-season training with the Lilian Amazons club.

She says this has boosted the team and earned them a national quarterfinal spot for the first time since joining the competition two years ago.

Buadromo says they look forward to this new experience and are grateful for the new jerseys.

Article continues after advertisement

“We’re thankful to FSSRU for providing us with new jerseys, this is something we’re looking forward to. Hopefully we can proceed to the final and get another set from there. I’m just looking forward to how everything will go tomorrow.”

She adds that this is the first year in girls’ rugby where parental support has come out in full force and she thanks them for that.

Votualevu College will meet Adi Cakobau School at 9.30am tomorrow in the Weet-Bix Raluve quarterfinals at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

You can watch the game LIVE on FBC Sports.