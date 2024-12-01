No easy games anymore: Kolinisau

[Source: Fiji Rugby/ Facebook]

Fiji Airways Fiji 7s coach Osea Kolinisau believes the playing field in international rugby sevens has leveled, making every game a tough contest.

As the team heads into the quarterfinals of the Dubai Sevens, Kolinisau shared that the days of clear-cut weaker and stronger teams are long gone.

The team’s goal was to win all their group matches, but Kolinisau acknowledged there is room for improvement.

“There’s still a lot of mistakes that we did, especially against New Zealand. In the last game, we had a lot of opportunities but we did not capitalize on. We talked to the boys and told them we could do better.”

The coach also spoke about the importance of executing the game plan effectively and making the most of opportunities.

Fiji will face France at 7:32pm.