New Flying Fijians coach to be named in 24 hours: Mazey

Senirusi Seruvakula and Mick Byrne

The new Flying Fijians coach is expected to be announced in the next 24 hours.

This is the word from Fiji Rugby Union Interim Chair Peter Mazey who says they are hoping to make an official announcement soon.

He says there is currently a delay in the naming of the person to take up the role, due to a technical issue.

Article continues after advertisement

Minister of Youth and Sports Jese Saukuru says despite the delays, he hopes to see the best out of the two applicants – Mick Byrne or Senirusi Seruvakula hit the ground running with the Flying Fijians soon.

“Before we announce that we need to clear that out so that they have a fair chance of vying for that position and once that is ironed out, then we will be able to announce the best coach for the Flying Fijians.”

Saukuru adds that right now, it’s up to the FRU’s Board of Trustees on when they will formally announce the new coach’s appointment.

The Minister stresses that government has nothing to do with the appointment of the Flying Fijians coach and that government is only funding the coach’s salary.