Nasilasila aims to maintain consistency

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua lock forward Isoa Nasilasila aims to maintain his record for the most capped player this season, having played in 27 out of 29 Drua games last season.

Nasilasila was also named the 2023 Drua Players’ Player of the Year.

The 24-year-old says while he hopes to maintain that title, he is also ready for whatever the coaches will decide for him.

“If the coaches think I should be playing then I’ll play so. I would like to keep up the most appearances but whatever the team needs me for I will be ok with it.”

The Vuda native says he has gained valuable experience over the past two seasons and during last year’s Rugby World Cup.

He emphasizes that these experiences have enabled him to support his teammates effectively.

“I’m just trying to give him small details or small work-ons or small things that I do that might help them. Just playing that many games last two seasons it has come with a lot of experience so just trying to pass down my knowledge that I wish someone gave me earlier on in my years.”

The Drua are now gearing up for their second trial match against Melbourne Rebels next weekend.

They will play against the Blues in their first match in the Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific on the 24th of this month.