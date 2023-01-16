Naiqama excited for new opportunity

[File Photo]

Wallaroos lock Sera Naiqama is ready to experience a new level of competition on the other side of the Tasman.

The former Waratahs player who has been playing in Australia’s Super W, will now move to New Zealand joining Matatu for Super Rugby Aupiki.

Naiqama signed with her new club just before the New Year following months of discussions.

Article continues after advertisement

The TV host and commentator says playing rugby in a new environment is always an exciting factor.

“The girls that are not only in my team but that are spread throughout the competition, I think is going to raise a really good standard of rugby, one that I’m not well acquainted to being such a strong player in Australia, that’s like of like the only competition I’ve been to so I’m really excited to face what they have to offer.”

Naiqama was part of the recently concluded Coral Coast 7s commentary team.

She earned her first Test for the Wallaroos in 2021 and was part of the World Cup team last year in New Zealand.

Super Rugby Aupiki is expected to start on February 25th.