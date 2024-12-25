Nadolo reflects on rugby career

[Source: Rugbypass]

Legendary Fijian winger Nemani Nadolo has transitioned into life after rugby following his retirement at the end of the Super Rugby Pacific season in 2023.

The 36-year-old, whose career spanned five countries over 15 years, announced his decision in April last year, concluding his journey with the New South Wales Waratahs.

Recently spotted at the Hong Kong 10s, Nadolo reflected on the place that helped launch his career.

In 2012, his standout performance at the invitational tournament caught the attention of the Crusaders, setting him on a path to global success.

Post-retirement, Nadolo faced initial challenges but has since embraced multiple roles, including coaching, social rugby, commentary on the Fijian Drua, and managing his own business.

Speaking with RugbyPass, he expressed gratitude for his career and excitement for the new opportunities ahead.