Nabolakasi poised for Super Rugby debut

[Source: Rugby.com]

Another Fijian is set to make his Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific debut this weekend.

The Rebels have named Maciu Nabolakasi on the bench for their round four match against the Reds.

Nabolakasi played for Southern Districts in 2016 then became a dual-Dewar Shield Premiership player two years later with the Melbourne Unicorns in 2018 and 2019 before earning a call-up to the 2019 Melbourne Rising squad in the NRC.

Last October he was part of the Rebels squad that toured Osaka in Japan.

According to Rugby.com, Nabolakasi’s roots in the Victorian Rugby community run deep, with many expected to turn out to support.

The Rebels host Reds at 8:35pm tonight.

Meanwhile, the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua faces Chiefs at 6:30pm tomorrow and you can watch it live on the FBC Sports HD channel.