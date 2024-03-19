Masi does it for mom and dad

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua outside back, Iosefo Masi

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua outside back, Iosefo Masi’s aim is to make his parents proud.

The Taveuni lad says the two people he looks up to are his mom and dad.

Masi adds that the struggles he went through with his parents growing up is what pushes him to be better in every game he plays.

He has given credit to them for reaching thus far.

The 25-year-old says that he is doing all he can to be successful and to support his parents as they are ageing.

He says gone are the times when they can still do farming to support themselves pushing him to perform at the best of his abilities.

“You know living in the islands the main source of income is farming so now my parents can’t do what we used to do in the old days so that is what that motivates me to work hard on and off the field”

Meanwhile, Masi played a pivotal role in their past outings especially in the game against Chiefs last weekend where he scored two crucial tries in their 46-29 loss.

Masi who loves to eat chicken feet started with the Tabadamu 7s team back in 2017 before he was selected to join the national 7s team in 2020 where he helped the side at the 2020 Summer Olympics.

Adding to his Olympic success, Masi also won a gold medal at the 2022 Rugby World Cup Sevens held in Cape Town.

He also transitioned to rugby league, signing with the North Queensland Cowboys in the National Rugby League on a train and replacement contract in late 2021 before he returned and joined the Fijian Drua.

Masi, who has become a household name in Super Rugby is expected to feature for the Drua this weekend against the Waratahs in a doubleheader at 1.05 pm while the Drua Women is set to face the Tah’s women’s team at 3:35 pm on Saturday at Churchill Park in Lautoka.

You can watch both matches live on FBC Sports HD Channel.