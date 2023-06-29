Macuata Rugby seals first sponsorship deal

Macuata Rugby Officials with FMF Foods Limited Marketing Manager, Maria Kumar.

The Macuata Rugby Union has managed to secure a sponsorship deal for the first time with a week away from the Skipper Cup.

Today MRU signed a three-year deal with FMF Foods Limited.

$30,000 has been invested as part of the first phase of the sponsorship.

MRU Board Member, Saimone Cabealawa says this is a much-needed assistance as they have been faced with financial difficulties over the past years.

Cabealawa says this would assist in the day-to-day operation of the union, and also their preparation and participation in the Skipper Cup.

“This is the first time for us to be at this level. It has been a challenging year for us in terms of finance. Your presence and contribution this morning has really assisted and helped us a lot.”

Cabealawa acknowledges the partnership, saying their continued collaboration would help them advance to the next level of rugby in the country.

FMF Foods Limited Marketing Manager, Maria Kumar says they have confidence in the union, and recognize the value of the sport in the country.

Macuata is back in the Skipper Cup after four years and will take on Naitasiri in the first round next weekend at Subrail Park in Labasa.