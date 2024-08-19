Long wait almost over for Nasinu

After more than a decade, Nasinu Secondary School is set to make a long-awaited return to the Vodafone Deans Under-18 final this Saturday.

The last time Nasinu reached this stage was in 2012 when they faced the very same school they’ll meet again, Queen Victoria School.

Despite being undersized compared to their opponents, Nasinu’s Coach Mika Yasiyasi is confident that his team’s superior fitness will be their key advantage.

“We do not have the size and that is where we will always work on when we prepare for the team. So far, we have been trying to maintain our fitness as there is one more mountain to climb.”

Yasiyasi adds that they will work on their set pieces and try to implement and execute what is best for the team come Saturday.

Nasinu will face QVS in the much anticipated Deans under-18 final at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva this Saturday.

You can watch the LIVE coverage of the Deans and Raluve finals on FBC Sports.