Lomani reminds Drua to be brutal

[Source: Fijian Drua/Facebook]

Being brutal for 80 minutes is one way the Fijian Drua Men can neutralize the Waratahs threat tonight in Sydney.

This is the view of Frank Lomani who is expected to be back on the field in the next few weeks after being injured last weekend in New Zealand.

According to Lomani the stakes are even higher for the Fijians in this third Super Rugby Pacific round.

He says minimizing mistakes and maintaining possession should be paramount because they’ll play a team that is patient in defense.

“We’ve spoken about keeping the ball and being brutal in physicality I think these are the two points we talked about this week because the Waratahs have their main key players back this week so one thing we want to maintain is our physicality and being disciplined both in attack and defense”.

Lomani is optimistic the Drua can get their first away win, and the Waratahs knows that can happen so they can’t afford to play an expensive game against the Fijianss.

The Waratahs hosts the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua at 8:35 tonight in round three of the Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific and this match will air live on FBC Sports.

