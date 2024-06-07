Lautoka optimistic of upset

[Source: Fiji Rugby/ Facebook]

The Lautoka women’s rugby side is optimistic of their chances against ANZ Marama Cup defending champions, Suva when they clash in the quarterfinals tomorrow.

Lautoka manager Liti Koroibola says the team has had inconsistent training over the past two weeks but the players have been carrying out their own individual gym sessions to prepare for playoffs.

Koroibola adds facing Suva, who are also the ANZ Bosco Trophy holders is a daunting task but Lautoka will be there to do their job and return to the Western Division with a win.

Suva will host Lautoka at Albert Park tomorrow at 1pm.

In other Marama Cup quarterfinal matches tomorrow at the same time, Naitasiri will host Yasawa at Ratu Cakobau Park, Nadroga takes on Namosi at Lawaqa Park and Nadi battles Nasinu at Prince Charles Park.

Meanwhile in the men’s Skipper Cup quarterfinals tomorrow at 3pm, Nadi and Lautoka will battle at Prince Charles Park, Nadroga faces Tailevu at Lawaqa Park, Naitasiri hosts Macuata at Ratu Cakobau Park and Suva takes on Ba at Albert Park.

You can watch the Suva versus Ba match live on FBC Sports.