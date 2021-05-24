Lasaqa scores double for Bay of Plenty

Fijian winger Peni Lasaqa scored a double for Bay of Plenty to help them secure a 22-14 win against Northland last night.

Lasaqa handed a good start in the match as Toiroa Tahuriorangi spies space down the left-hand side giving a short ball to Lasaqa who does the business in the corner.

Just 20 minutes after, Lasaqa gets a double as he ran over in the corner to score a try again for BOP.

Three more tries from Selby-Rickit, Harris and Cashmore sealed the wion for late Sean Wainui’s side.