Rugby
Lasaqa scores double for Bay of Plenty
November 4, 2021 10:45 am
Fijian winger Peni Lasaqa scored a double for Bay of Plenty to help them secure a 22-14 win against Northland last night.
Lasaqa handed a good start in the match as Toiroa Tahuriorangi spies space down the left-hand side giving a short ball to Lasaqa who does the business in the corner.
Just 20 minutes after, Lasaqa gets a double as he ran over in the corner to score a try again for BOP.
Three more tries from Selby-Rickit, Harris and Cashmore sealed the wion for late Sean Wainui’s side.
