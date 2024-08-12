Lami U19 unfazed, looks ahead with confidence

Lami High School Under 19 celebrating

Lami High School Under-19 manager Adi Lina Rogacala says that after their win against the grade champions, Ratu Kadavulevu School, in the Vodafone Deans national quarterfinals over the weekend, they are not worried about what’s next.

Rogacala says the team’s success exceeded their expectations and thanked the alumni and parents for their strong support in the 11-5 victory on Saturday.

She dedicates the win to them for ensuring the team was fully prepared, both on and off the field.

“We proved ourselves and we thank the RKS team, we know they are champions and this game was definitely like a final for us.”

Rogacala adds the win was well deserved and the players have proved themselves against a tough RKS side.

Lami will meet Ratu Navula College on Saturday while Naitasiri Secondary School will face Queen Victoria School in the semifinals of the u19 grade.

The games will be LIVE on FBC Sports.