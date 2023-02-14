Koroisau is Wests Tigers captain

Apisai Koroisau.

Fiji’s very own Apisai Koroisau has been announced as the Wests Tigers captain for the 2023 NRL season.

The announcement was made at Wests Tigers official season launch last night.

The three-time NRL premiership-winner has enjoyed his first few months at his new club and is thrilled to become the team’s leader.

Koroisau says to be asked to lead the team in his first year at the club, means a lot.

He adds it’s been a great start during his time as a Wests Tigers player and he looks forward to helping the team and the club be the best it can be.

Wests Tigers coach Tim Sheens says Koroisau is a natural leader.

Sheens says they have several capable leaders in this team, and Koroisau is one of them.

Wests Tigers play their second Pre-season Challenge game this Sunday against Canberra Raiders at Belmore.