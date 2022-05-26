Kamikamica starts for Storm tonight

Tui Kamikamica. [File Photo]

Fiji Bati and Melbourne Storm prop Tui Kamikamica will be starting at prop for the second consecutive week.

Storm gear up for round 12 against Sea Eagles tonight.

Jahrome Hughes makes a return to the halves, allowing Harry Grant to go back to hooker and Brandon Smith to an impact role off the bench. Nelson Asofa-Solomona remains sidelined due to a knee injury.

Chris Lewis drops back to 18th man.

Storm will host Sea Eagles at 9.50pm tonight.