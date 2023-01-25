Injera hangs his boots

Collins Injera. [Source: Collins Injera/ Twitter]

Kenyan rugby 7s legend Collins Injera has announced his retirement from international rugby.

Injera made the announcement in an Instagram post saying that his body has finally spoken and he has decided to listen.

He says it was hard stepping away from a sport that has given him so much in the 17 years he was playing but the time has come for him to spend much-needed quality time with his family.

Injera who was inducted into Sigatoka’s Walk of Fame thanked his family for the love, support and understanding and bearing without a father figure when he was chasing his dreams around the world for weeks and sometimes months.

The former Kenya 7s captain also thanked his teammates, coaches, management and opponents for the memories created on and off the field.

He says he will continue with his humanitarian work and joining global satellite business with UN Sustainable Development Goals Quality Education Partner, Avanti Communications, in an exciting new role to support its East African operations.

Kenya is in Pool B in Sydney with New Zealand, South Africa and Uruguay.

They face South Africa in its first match on Friday at 4.06pm.

Meanwhile, the Fiji 7s team will play Tonga at 4.50pm in its opening Pool D match.