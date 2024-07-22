Inaugural U18 play-offs in the North

[File Photo]

The Fiji Secondary School Rugby Union Deans Under-18 competition will be played at Subrails Park in Labasa for the first time this weekend.

Marist Brothers High School and Tailevu North College teams will be traveling to Vanua Levu to face their rivalries in a bid to qualify for the nationals.

FSSRU Vice President Savenaca Muamua says although the competition was held in the Northern Division last year for the Under 15, 17, and 19 grades, this year marks the first time the Under 18 grade has been played there.

Muamua adds that this is also a great opportunity to promote the competition in the North.

“This is the only option and only opening for the Northern Under 18 to be in the Deans competition; as I’ve said before, they have joined the competition through the grades that do not compete for the Deans, and the Deans competition has competed in the U18.”

Muamua adds that this is also a platform for the nine Under-18 teams in the North to compete in the Vodafone Deans Trophy competition.

He confirms the boat fares have all been paid, and it is up to the schools when to take their teams across.

Marist Brothers High School will take on Bua College at 1.30 p.m. before Tailevu North College meets All Saints Secondary School at 3 p.m.

You can watch both of these matches live on FBC Sports.